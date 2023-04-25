Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is gathering strength to shift its auction above $1.2500

With this, GBP/USD appears all set to extend the latest run-up towards the previous support line from March 15, around 1.2540. However, the aforementioned channel’s top line, close to 1.2560 by the press time, could challenge the pair buyers afterward. Read more...

GBP/USD marches to the highest levels in seven days as bulls attack the 1.2500 threshold during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the late Monday’s upside break of a one-week-old previous resistance line, as well as the bullish MACD signals, while staying within a three-week-long ascending trend channel.

S&P500 futures are showing marginal losses in the Asian session after a moderately positive Monday, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of investors. This week, the 500-US stocks basket is expected to show sheer volatility as big technology boys will report first-quarter results of CY2023. Meta Platforms, Google, and Microsoft will present their quarterly performance and revenue guidance, which will keep investors on the tenterhooks. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair has reclaimed the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable has shown a stellar upside move amid weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has refreshed its weekly low at 101.20 and more downside is in pipeline as investors are anticipating that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will conclude its quantitative tightening program after a 25 basis point (bp) interest rate hike in May.

