Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is gaining bearish strength

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking the next corrective leg to the downside

The bears have stepped in and the price is currently testing a critical daily resistance structure as well as a 4-hour time frame resistance level.

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next trading opportunity could emerge from a 50% mean reversion of the 4-hour bearish impulse.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3679 Today Daily Change 0.0019 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 1.366 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3649 Daily SMA50 1.353 Daily SMA100 1.3274 Daily SMA200 1.2988 Levels Previous Daily High 1.371 Previous Daily Low 1.3611 Previous Weekly High 1.3759 Previous Weekly Low 1.361 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3649 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3672 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3611 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3562 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3512 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.371 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.376 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3809

GBP/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts, but 1.3610 holds for now

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.3610 but trimmed most of its intraday losses ahead of the close. A better market mood failed to boost the high-yielding pound, but put a halt to the dollar’s advance, mainly during the American session. Meanwhile, and to nobody surprise, Scotland has extended its current lockdown into early March. The pandemic situation keeps improving in the UK with the government speeding up vaccine immunization. So far, the UK has administered roughly 10 million doses.

Read More ...