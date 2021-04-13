Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is firming from near two-month lows

GBP/USD rejected at the daily lows, eyes on prior support
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is 0.1%, currently trading at 1.3748 having travelled between a low of 1.3694 and a high of 1.3768. GBP/USD was lower by 1% last week as Britain proposed to use alternatives to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate people aged under 30.
At the start of the week, sterling has stayed near to a two-month low against the US dollar following the first round of key US data for the week. The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
GBP/USD Forecast: Disappointing UK GDP weighed on the pound
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses to end Tuesday unchanged around the 1.3740 level. The pair topped 1.3768, later falling on the back of mixed UK data. The February Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of £-16.442 billion, worse than anticipated, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product printed at 0.4% for February, better than the previous -2.2% but worse than the 0.6% expected. Industrial Production in the country fell by 3.5% YoY, better than the -4.4% expected, while Manufacturing Production decreased by 4.2% YoY vs the -5.1% anticipated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 3-week tops and heading higher
The shared currency keeps taking advantage of its American rival, heading towards the 1.2000 critical level. US macroeconomic data points to a sooner-to-come economic comeback.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
Gold fades recovery moves around $1,750 as risk dwindles
Gold wavers in a choppy range around weekly top. Vaccine woes weigh on market sentiment amid a light calendar. US dollar pares latest losses, Treasury yields also pause after heavy drop. ECB, Fed leaders’ speech, risk catalysts will be crucial for fresh impulse.
VeChain price precedent points to a brief consolidation before sprinting higher
Based on the sizeable gain last week and the staircase format of the advance since the end of December, there is an above-average probability that VET will consolidate with a downward drift or a price grind like in early January.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Free the OCR!
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday. The Official Cash Rate stands at 0.25%, and Governor Adrian Orr has promised to keep it at such a level for a year in March 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic forced most central banks to take extraordinary decisions.