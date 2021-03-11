Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is far from safety

GBP/USD analysis: Passes 200-hour SMA

The GBP/USD has passed the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average. It has resulted in a surge, which on Thursday aimed at the 1.3982 level, where a weekly R1 simple pivot point was located at. Meanwhile, a channel up pattern was spotted, which has guided the rate during this week.

In the case of the rate passing the pivot point at 1.3982, the pair could test the resistance of the 1.4000 mark. Afterwards, if the 1.4000 doesn't hold, the pair could gradually surge as high as 1.4100 while remaining in the channel up pattern. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling is far from safety as another US bond auction may trigger a reversal

A disruption to Britain from America – no, not the royals' "Night at Oprah's" but the moves in GBP/USD triggered almost exclusively by US bond yields. An auction of ten-year Treasuries concluded with calm on Wednesday, allowing the dollar to retreat from its highs and cable to climb higher.

Will the upbeat mood in markets continue? After that successful offering, Uncle Sam is now selling 30-year bonds – which may already see weaker demand. An increase in returns on US debt linked to mortgages may send shivers down investors' spines and boost the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD: Key resistance at 1.3950/60

GBPUSD key resistance at 1.3950/60 today. A break higher targets 1.4000/20. Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1.3900 then a buyingopportunity at 1.3870/60 with stops below 1.3845. Buy again at 1.3790/70 with stopsbelow 1.3730.

EURGBP holding 8560/50 allows a recovery to 8588/94 with further resistance at8505/15. We held minor support at 8560/50 but a break below 8540 is the next sell signal,targeting 8500/8490. Read more...