Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is eyeing 1.3200 [Video]

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3200 amid risk-on impulse, BOE policy eyed
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a sharp upside move after forming a base in a narrow range of 1.3000-1.3082. The cable was vulnerable in the past few trading sessions, however, the major has rebounded sharply on the announcement of the interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3155
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3309
|Daily SMA50
|1.3458
|Daily SMA100
|1.3432
|Daily SMA200
|1.361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3314
BoE policy meeting: Rate hike imminent but what’s next? [Video]
The Bank of England (BoE) is largely expected to follow the Fed’s footsteps on Thursday, announcing its third rate hike in a row (12:00 GMT). While the rate decision itself could have a negligible impact on the pound, the central bank’s outlook on future policy steps could trigger the next round of volatility.
