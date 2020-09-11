Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is extremely oversold

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day EMA probes bounce off seven week low

GBP/USD retraces from the multi-day low to 1.2812 during the early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, 100-day EMA and a six-month-old resistance line, previous support, question the pair’s consolidation amid bearish MACD.

As a result, the quote’s another attempt to break the 200-day EMA level of 1.2750 can’t be ruled out. In doing so, the early-July tops surrounding 1.2670/65 will be on the sellers’ radars. In a case where GBP/USD prices remain weak below 1.2665, an upward slopping trend line from May 18, at 1.2550 now, will be the key.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit chaos smashed the Pound

The GBP/USD pair collapsed this Thursday to 1.2780, its lowest since last July, amid mounting tensions between the UK and the EU. Diplomats for both sides met for emergency talks after PM Boris Johnson announced plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. Following the discussion, the European Commission said that if the UK adopts the Internal Markets Bill, it would constitute an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law. Even further, they stated that the UK has “seriously damaged trust” and threatened with “legal remedies” to address violations of the legal obligations contained in the text and, if the bill is not amended before month-end. Renewed dollar’s demand during US trading hours, further hurt the Sterling.

