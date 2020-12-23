Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is experiencing choppy trading after closing the Sunday gap

GBP/USD: Was Monday’s sharp slide the start of a bigger move?

As we approach the end of the year, and full implementation of Brexit, with the end of the transition period, GBPUSD is remarkably stable. The price found support on December 11 at the 1.3134 level.

Earlier this week the price traded near that level once again on the news of lorries being stopped to return to France as fear of the mutated COVID-19 virus spread. Several thousand trucks and their drivers remain stuck at the Kent port, but indirectly several thousand more have been affected as the flow of goods has been reduced sharply.

Deal still not done, GBP/USD down 50 pips from the highs

Reports that a Brexit deal "is done" have proved premature according to the same Sky News reporter that tweeted it out. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg reports that an accord is still not finalized and that it ould happen later in the day.

GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3520 after spiking to 1.350 on that tweet by Joe Pike. It is significantly above the daily low of 1.3347.

