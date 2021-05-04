Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is down, and when it could turn back up

GBP/USD Outlook: Upside seems capped ahead of Scottish elections/BoE on Thursday
The GBP/USD pair staged a solid bounce from the 1.3800 mark, or two-week lows touched on Monday and recovered a major part of the previous session's heavy losses. The strong intraday positive move was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and optimism over a strong economic recovery in the UK, bolstered by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, the UK Prime Minister remains on track to go ahead with further restriction loosening and dispense with the one metre-plus social distancing rule on June 21. Regarding international travel, Johnson noted that there will be some opening up on May 17 but added that they need to be as cautious as they can. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Why sterling is down, and when it could turn back up
"Patchy" – is how Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, has described the US economic recovery, pouring some cold water on investors' enthusiasm. He also added that people at the lower end of the income ladder are still struggling with high unemployment levels.
The upswing in the world's largest economy – led by a rapid vaccination campaign and fiscal stimulus – is also running into supply issues. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly dropped in April, mostly due to price rises and delays in shipments. While these are "good problems" to have – rather than lack of demand – markets are more cautious and money is flowing to the safe-haven dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above mid-1.3800s amid broad-based USD strength
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-1.3800s.
The pair met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong rally of around 130 pips from the 1.3800 mark, or two-week tops. As investors looked past the disappointing release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI on Monday, the US dollar regained positive traction and was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3864
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.3909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3869
|Daily SMA100
|1.3767
|Daily SMA200
|1.3432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3801
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3882
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4012
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC
Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC.