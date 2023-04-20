Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.2420

Share:

GBP/USD holds auction above 1.2420 amid subdued USD Index, UK Retail Sales eyed

The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action above 1.2420 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is struggling to find a decisive direction amid an absence of a potential trigger. However, a sheer volatility contraction in the USD Index is expected to deliver explosive moves ahead.

Market sentiment seems negative as the S&P500 futures have registered losses in the Asian session. The 500-US stock basket futures have settled on a mildly negative note in the past two trading sessions, however, a stock-specific action remained elevated due to the quarterly results season. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable buyers remain cautious below tested 1.2470 resistance

GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.2430, printing minor losses amid Thursday’s Asian session after a two-day uptrend. In doing so, the Cable pair stays on the bear’s radar amid multiple failures to cross the previous support line stretched from late March.

Adding strength to the downside bias could be the sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) line. Read more...

GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.2440 as Fed-BoE eyes one more rate hike

The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of around 1.2440 in the Asian session. Investors are divided on supporting the Pound Sterling or the US Dollar as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE), both are expected to announce one more rate hike to continue weighing pressure on persistent inflation in respective economies.

S&P500 settled Wednesday’s session with nominal losses after Tesla missed margins due to price cuts, however, production guidance remains steady, portraying a caution in the overall market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades while reclaiming the immediate resistance of 102.00. The USD Index saw a heavy correction after testing a weekly high of 102.20 as the release of the Fed’s Beige Book failed in fueling fresh blood in the former. Read more...