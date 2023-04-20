Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.2420

GBP/USD holds auction above 1.2420 amid subdued USD Index, UK Retail Sales eyed
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action above 1.2420 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways amid subdued performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is struggling to find a decisive direction amid an absence of a potential trigger. However, a sheer volatility contraction in the USD Index is expected to deliver explosive moves ahead.
Market sentiment seems negative as the S&P500 futures have registered losses in the Asian session. The 500-US stock basket futures have settled on a mildly negative note in the past two trading sessions, however, a stock-specific action remained elevated due to the quarterly results season. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable buyers remain cautious below tested 1.2470 resistance
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.2430, printing minor losses amid Thursday’s Asian session after a two-day uptrend. In doing so, the Cable pair stays on the bear’s radar amid multiple failures to cross the previous support line stretched from late March.
Adding strength to the downside bias could be the sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) line. Read more...
GBP/USD turns sideways around 1.2440 as Fed-BoE eyes one more rate hike
The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of around 1.2440 in the Asian session. Investors are divided on supporting the Pound Sterling or the US Dollar as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE), both are expected to announce one more rate hike to continue weighing pressure on persistent inflation in respective economies.
S&P500 settled Wednesday’s session with nominal losses after Tesla missed margins due to price cuts, however, production guidance remains steady, portraying a caution in the overall market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades while reclaiming the immediate resistance of 102.00. The USD Index saw a heavy correction after testing a weekly high of 102.20 as the release of the Fed’s Beige Book failed in fueling fresh blood in the former. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2428
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2394
|Daily SMA50
|1.2195
|Daily SMA100
|1.2194
|Daily SMA200
|1.1921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2474
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2354
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
