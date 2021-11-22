Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidated in the opening session

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a break of key 1.34 support
GBP/USD is at a crossroads at this juncture considering the support structure, both horizontal and dynamic. The bulls could be looking to engage here which would see the price headed back towards 1.35 the figure again and potentially onward to 1.3550.
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed
Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable.
