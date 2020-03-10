Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is below 1.3200 [Video]

GBP/USD retreats after climbing to 1.3200; still in bearish channel [Video]

GBPUSD has been in a descending channel over the last three months as the 1.3200 handle seems to be a real struggle for the bulls. During yesterday’ session the pair posted an upside spike towards the upper boundary of the Ichimoku cloud and the channel but failed to exit the range. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Is below 1.3200

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed south from the Fibo 50.00% at 1.3200. During Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the 55-hour SMA near 1.3060.

If the given support holds, it is likely that a reversal north could occur, and the currency pair could try to surpass the given Fibonacci retracement in the short term. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound loses 200 pips from March’s highs vs. dollar

GBP/USD is retracing down from the 1.3200 figure while now challenging the 50 and 100 simple moving averages (SMAs). This Tuesday the pound is down sharply vs. the dollar. Read more...