Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is back to testing the daily lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable is back to testing the daily lows
Cable is once again under pressure in late US trade. The price has really struggled over the last week even as the US dollar lost ground elsewhere.
This is interesting as the EUR has gained against both GBP and USD. This, in turn, means its largely a EUR move. The majority of GBP weakness came after the UK government stated the UK would be prepared to leave the EU without a deal.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Despite USD weakness across the board GBP fails to capitalise
GBP/USD has been falling in recent sessions despite strong USD weakness. If the price breaks this current support zone then GBP/USD could move into the next distribution.
Sentiment has been weak ever since the UK said they would be willing to leave the EU without a deal. There will be constant issues during the negotiations and it's likely we could see some more disruption.
