GBP/USD advances towards 1.1700 on novel UK leadership-infused optimism, US GDP eyed
The GBP/USD pair is marching toward the round-level resistance of 1.1700 in the Tokyo session. The cable has recorded a fresh six-week high at 1.1639 and is eyeing more upside led by upbeat market sentiment and optimism infused by novel US leadership. A cheerful market mood has strengthened the risk-sensitive currencies.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1254
|Daily SMA50
|1.1392
|Daily SMA100
|1.1751
|Daily SMA200
|1.2386
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1639
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1431
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1909
GBP/USD: A downtrend will start as soon as the market drops below support level 1.1438
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1438, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1778. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1438, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1074.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles below 0.6500 ahead of US GDP, risk-on impulse still solid
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.6484-0.6500in the early Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data for fresh stimulus. The US GDP may report a growth of 2.4% vs. a de-growth of 0.6%.
EUR/USD eyes two-month high at 1.0200 amid hawkish ECB bets
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0073-1.0088 in the early Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular rally as positive market sentiment improved demand for risk-perceived currencies.
Gold displays lackluster performance above $1,660 ahead of US GDP data
Gold price has turned sideways around $1,665.00 in the early Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data. The precious metal witnessed a gradual decline in the late New York session after failing to sustain above $1,670.00.
SushiSwap rises by 16.8% after proposal for creating three new DAOs receives approval
SushiSwap price, along with the rest of the crypto market, marked a significant rise over the last 24 hours. However, along with the broader market bullish cues, SushiSwap received positive signals from its ecosystem as well.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.