Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is about to challenges the weekly high

GBP/USD refreshes 12-day top around 1.3150 as risk-on extends to NFP day

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3155 during the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable rises to the fresh high since October 21 as the US dollar stays offered amid broad market optimism, mainly backed by the US election update. The pair also benefits from the Bank of England’s (BOE) no negative rates and cautious comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Be it the increasing odds of Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election or the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s rejection of the recession fears, not to forget Fed Chair Powell’s economic worries, GBP/USD bulls have all the favorable factors to probe the multi-day high.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3123 Today Daily Change -0.0022 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1.3145 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3002 Daily SMA50 1.2987 Daily SMA100 1.2894 Daily SMA200 1.2707 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3149 Previous Daily Low 1.2933 Previous Weekly High 1.308 Previous Weekly Low 1.2881 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3015 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3002 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.286 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2786 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3218 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3434

GBP/USD Forecast: More gains likely once beyond 1.3140

The broad dollar’s weakness pushed GBP/USD to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, with the pound finding support also in the BOE. The Bank of England boosted its quantitative easing program by £150bn to a total of £895 billion while keeping rates at a record low of 0.1%. Speculative interest considered the possibility of negative rates and a smaller expansion of the APP, with the UK currency rallying then on relief.

