Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is about to challenges the weekly high

GBP/USD refreshes 12-day top around 1.3150 as risk-on extends to NFP day
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3155 during the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable rises to the fresh high since October 21 as the US dollar stays offered amid broad market optimism, mainly backed by the US election update. The pair also benefits from the Bank of England’s (BOE) no negative rates and cautious comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Be it the increasing odds of Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election or the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s rejection of the recession fears, not to forget Fed Chair Powell’s economic worries, GBP/USD bulls have all the favorable factors to probe the multi-day high.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3123
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3002
|Daily SMA50
|1.2987
|Daily SMA100
|1.2894
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2933
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3434
GBP/USD Forecast: More gains likely once beyond 1.3140
The broad dollar’s weakness pushed GBP/USD to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, with the pound finding support also in the BOE. The Bank of England boosted its quantitative easing program by £150bn to a total of £895 billion while keeping rates at a record low of 0.1%. Speculative interest considered the possibility of negative rates and a smaller expansion of the APP, with the UK currency rallying then on relief.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7300 on RBA monetary policy statement
AUD/USD is off the lows but the upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 amid negative S&P 500 futures. RBA leaves doors open for more QE while dismissing the need for further rate cuts. US President Donald Trump lags in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Biden has 260+ votes.
USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month low amid US election woes
USD/JPY remains depressed near March 12 low below 104.00 after dropping the most in 10 weeks. Stimulus hopes and odds of a contested election drag DXY to one-month bottom. US NFP, election updates in the spotlight.
Gold: Trapped between daily and weekly structure
Gold prices are trapped between the daily bullish structure and the weekly bearish structure as market volatility slows down and the US election nerves settle into a foregone conclusion of a Democratic Party victory. The US dollar is on the backfoot, which plays into the hands of the bulls.
Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy
The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.
WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00
WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.