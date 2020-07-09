Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Investors supports further gains for now

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near 3-week tops, eyeing 200-DMA near 1.2700

The GBP/USD pair prolonged its recent upward trajectory and gained some follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum lifted the pair to fresh three-week tops, around the 1.2670 region during the early North American session.

Bulls might now aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, near the 1.2700 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for further appreciating move.

GBP/USD: Investors supports further gains for now

GBP/USD has been advancing amid the new fiscal stimulus plan and the upbeat market mood but concerns about coronavirus, Brexit and the US labor market may slow sterling's advance, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam informs.

Key quotes: "Markets seem content with the government's £30 billion stimulus package. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also presented a job retention plan to get people back to work, and retraining programs for the young. Perhaps more importantly for investors – he clarified that 'the job is only beginning.' Perhaps after seeing the impact of the special stimulus – and the reaction in financial markets – he will come up with an even greater injection of funds."

GBP/USD jumps to fresh multi-week tops, further beyond mid-1.2600s

The GBP/USD pair continued scaling higher through the first half of trading action on Thursday and jumped to fresh three-week tops, around the 1.2660-65 region in the last hour.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to gain some strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session and prolong its recent bullish trajectory, witnessed over the past two weeks or so. The British pound remained well supported by the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak's mini-budget presented on Wednesday.