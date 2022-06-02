GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls could show interest if pound clears 1.2550

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having dropped below 1.2500 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2550 and it could preserve its recovery momentum if that level turns into support.

The broad-based dollar strength on Wednesday caused GBP/USD to fall sharply. The better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US and the beginning of the Fed's balance sheet reduction provided a boost to the greenback mid-week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above 102.50 and gained more than 0.7% on Wednesday but lost its traction early Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Inverted Flag confirms more downside, 1.2400 eyed

The pound bulls have displayed a subdued performance in the entire Asian session amid the unavailability of any potential trigger. A phase of topsy-turvy moves in the cable is witnessed after a sheer downside move from a high of 1.2600. The asset experienced intense selling pressure after slipping below the critical support of 1.2558.

On an hourly scale, the GBP/USD pair has formed an Inverted Flag chart pattern that indicates further downside after a rangebound move. Usually, an Inverted Flag dictates the initiation of fresh shorts by those investors, which prefer to execute positions after the establishment of a downside bias. The cable is hovering near the demand zone placed in a 1.2548-1.2570. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds to mid-1.2500s amid better risk appetite as focus turns to US jobs data

Despite the closure of UK markets for the rest of the week amid public holidays to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee as head of state, and the lower than unusual trading in volumes in global FX markets as a result, sterling is one of the better performing G10 currencies on Thursday. A rebound in global risk appetite after yesterday’s more risk-off session, as evidenced in US equities trading higher in the pre-markets, seems to be the main culprit behind GBP/USD’s 0.5% rally on Thursday from the 1.2460s to current levels near 1.2550. Read more...