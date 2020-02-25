Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Intraday positive move falters ahead of 1.30 mark

GBP/USD: Sterling bulls need to overcome resistance at 1.2980 [Video]
A more corrective outlook has formed on Cable over the past few weeks. During February there has been a shift in sentiment, where Cable is increasingly forming lower highs and lower lows. It is important to note that this is not an explicit negative outlook yet. A step back would suggest that whilst the support band $1.2765/$1.2820 remains intact there is no major cause for concern for the bulls. It is though a more gradual drift lower on a net basis now, causing a three week downtrend to form. Read more...
GBP/USD: Intraday positive move falters ahead of 1.30 mark
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 30 pips from daily tops, albeit has still managed to hold with modest gains above mid-1.2900s.
The pair built on the previous session's rebound from sub-1.2900 levels and caught some fresh bids during the early European session on Tuesday amid the ongoing US dollar pullback from multi-year tops.
Brexit uncertainties capped the upside
The USD bulls remained on the defensive for the third consecutive session on the back of renewed speculations that the Fed could cut interest rates to offset any negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
This coupled with an intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields, with yields on the benchmark 10-year bond falling to multi-year lows, further undermined the USD demand and remained support. Read more...
GBP/USD: Breakout level to produce a bullish reversal candle for the bull
GBP/USD produced a bearish inside bar on the daily chart yesterday. As expected, the price has been bullish on the H1 chart. The price made a bullish breakout at a significant level of resistance. The pair is trading around the level as of writing. If the level produces a bullish engulfing candle, the buyers may get an opportunity to go long on the pair. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.
EUR/USD hits fresh weekly highs, nears 1.0900
The greenback is in trouble as government bond yields keep falling to record lows spurring gears of recession. Risk-off exacerbated by coronavirus spreading worldwide.
Dollar domination set to continue, with or without coronavirus fears
The coronavirus-related fall in US bond yields has been weighing on the US dollar. Nevertheless – and despite worries coming from Markit's PMIs – the greenback is set to gain more ground.
Gold: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level
Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.