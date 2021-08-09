Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900

GBP/USD Forecast: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session. Dollar bulls returned with a vengeance, and buying the dollar seems far from over. Read more...
GBP/USD bears breaking through critical structures
GBP/USD bears are taking charge below daily resistance and eye the 1.3780s. The US dollar has found renewed backing from market participants following the largest gain in NFP since August 2020. GBP/USD is trading a touch lower on the day, down 0.15% at the time of writing after sliding from a high of 1.3894 to a low of 1.3840 printed within the last hour of trade. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3848
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3832
|Daily SMA50
|1.392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3933
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3861
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3988
GBP/USD Analysis: Bears looking to seize control below descending triangle support
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its post-BoE positive move and witnessed heavy selling on Friday amid a broad-based US dollar strength. Stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could start tapering its asset purchases later this year, which, in turn, provided a strong lift to the greenback. In fact, the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 943K new jobs in July, surpassing even the most optimistic estimates. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 938K from 850K reported earlier. Read more...
