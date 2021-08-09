Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900

GBP/USD Forecast: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session. Dollar bulls returned with a vengeance, and buying the dollar seems far from over.  Read more...

GBP/USD bears breaking through critical structures

GBP/USD bears are taking charge below daily resistance and eye the 1.3780s. The US dollar has found renewed backing from market participants following the largest gain in NFP since August 2020. GBP/USD is trading a touch lower on the day, down 0.15% at the time of writing after sliding from a high of 1.3894 to a low of 1.3840 printed within the last hour of trade. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3848
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3872
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3832
Daily SMA50 1.392
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3758
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3933
Previous Daily Low 1.3861
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3906
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3844
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3817
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3773
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3916
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3988

 

GBP/USD Analysis: Bears looking to seize control below descending triangle support

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its post-BoE positive move and witnessed heavy selling on Friday amid a broad-based US dollar strength. Stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could start tapering its asset purchases later this year, which, in turn, provided a strong lift to the greenback. In fact, the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 943K new jobs in July, surpassing even the most optimistic estimates. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 938K from 850K reported earlier. Read more...

