Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – In search of a firm near-term direction

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris stepping down? Not so fast, pound moving up, Fed awaited

Never believe a rumor until it is fully denied? Speculation is whirling about the political future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to a column in The Times, the father in law of Johnson's special adviser Dominic Cumming said that the PM is struggling with the effects of coronavirus and may step down within six months.

Sir Humphry Wakefield's observation was swiftly denied by Downing Street, yet the publication in a highly regarded paper may continue doing the rounds as the government struggles to coordinate its policy around the disease. Read More...

GBP/USD Analysis: In search of a firm near-term direction, Powell’s speech awaited

The GBP/USD pair staged a solid rebound from mid-1.3000s, or one-week lows and rallied over 100 pips on Tuesday. The strong intraday positive move was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar and seemed rather unaffected by weaker UK data. The optimism over a potential vaccine and treatment for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This coupled with easing concerns about a diplomatic standoff between the US and China undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The USD failed to gain any respite from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.

Meanwhile, the lack of progress in Brexit talks did little to hinder the momentum, with bulls shrugging off weaker UK CBI distributive trade survey. In fact, sales fell into negative territory to -6% in August from +4% in July. Read More...

GBP/USD holds steady above mid-1.3100s, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 40 pips from the early European session lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3165 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, the pair regained some traction and was now looking to build on the previous day's strong positive move. Given the overnight sustained strength above 100-hour SMA, the uptick could be solely attributed to some technical buying amid a subdued US dollar price action. Read More...