Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in retreat mode

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2970 guards immediate upside
GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.2950 as traders in Tokyo begin Tuesday’s work. The pair broke an ascending trend line from Friday the previous day while also declining below 200-HMA. With the RSI conditions not flashing any overbought/oversold signals, the quote can extend the latest recovery moves towards the key 1.2970 resistance confluence.
However, any further upside will be probed by the 1.3000 and Monday’s top near 1.3025. Also acting as the resistance is the one-week-long descending trend line, currently near 1.3035. Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break of the latest low near 1.2935 can direct GBP/USD bears toward the 1.2900 threshold ahead of making them combat the 1.2863 horizontal support comprising lows marked on Wednesday and Friday.
GBP/USD Forecast: No-deal Brexit limits the Pound’s bullish potential
The GBP/USD pair jumped traded as high as 1.3024 on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness but retreated from the level amid mounting speculation the UK will leave the European Union without a trade deal. According to the latest on the issue, the UK said that there’s still no basis for trade talks to resume, as the EU has not changed its approach. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the latest talks were “constructive,” and that the negotiation teams will remain in close touch. The pair eased to the 1.2940 price zone with the headlines. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Tuesday.
