Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovers around 1.3900 with limited bearish potential

GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Risk reversals jumped to +0.400 in favor of call or bullish bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. The gauge peaked at +0.65 in favor of calls during February.
GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s Super Thursday may bring no surprises
The GBP/USD pair hovers around the 1.3900 figure, marginally higher for the day but confined to familiar levels. The pair hit an intraday high of 1.3925 during European trading hours, confined to familiar levels amid the absence of UK data and as investors wait for the Bank of England. Meanwhile, tensions about fisheries rights between the UK and France continue, discouraging pound buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles weekly resistance near 1.2000
EUR/USD fades bounces off three-week-old horizontal support area. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, downbeat MACD keep sellers hopeful. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bumpy road to the north.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Former US treasurer joins Ripple, laying the foundation for XRP price to double
Ripple price has transformed into a new, high probability opportunity. XRP price opportunity began as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, but it has evolved into a bullish cup-with-handle base on the intra-day charts.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.