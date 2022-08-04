Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovers around 1.2160 post-BoE’s hike in a volatile session

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2160 post-BoE’s hike in a volatile session

The British pound recovered some ground vs. the greenback after the Bank of England (BoE) hiked rates 50 bps, the highest increase in 27 years, while it warned that the UK economy would hit a recession during the second half of the year. That said, the GBP/USD seesawed in a volatile session, hitting a daily high at 1.2212 before plunging to 1.2065 daily lows. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2165, up by 0.16%. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2158 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1.2149 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2023 Daily SMA50 1.2201 Daily SMA100 1.2499 Daily SMA200 1.2965 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2208 Previous Daily Low 1.21 Previous Weekly High 1.2246 Previous Weekly Low 1.196 Previous Monthly High 1.2246 Previous Monthly Low 1.176 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2141 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2167 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2097 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2045 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1989 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2205 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.226 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2312

BOE Analysis: Brutally honest Bailey blasts the pound, why further falls are likely

The Old Lady's last hurrah? That is what Bank of England's 50 bps rate hike looks like, one of the last such increases in interest rates, a prelude to a long recession. That is why sterling is suffering, and it has more room to fall. While the hike to 1.75% is the biggest move since 1995, investors fully expected it. Back in June, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey signaled such a move would be high on the agenda. Markets were unaware that one member would vote for a more modest increase of only 25 bps, but there is a more significant reason for the pound to fall. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: vulnerable as ascending channel breakdown in play post-BOE

The GBP/USD pair extends the post-Bank of England downfall and has now retreated around 140 pips from the daily high just above the 1.2200 mark. The pair maintains its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and is currently trading near the weekly low, just above the mid-1.2000s. The BoE warned that a UK recession will begin in the fourth quarter and last all the way through next year and said that the monetary policy is not on a pre-set path. This suggests that the UK central bank would adopt a more gradual approach to raising interest rates, which, in turn, weighs heavily on the British pound. Read more...