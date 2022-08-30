GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1750 to extend rebound
After having touched its weakest level since March 2020 at 1.1647, GBP/USD recovered modestly and closed the day in negative territory slightly above 1.1700. With risk flows starting to dominate the market action early Tuesday, the pair has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1750.
The UK's FTSE 100 Index, however, erased a portion of the gains it registered after the opening bell and made it difficult for GBP/USD to continue to stretch higher. Nevertheless, US stock index futures are up between 0.6% and 1.1% on the day. In case Wall Street's main indexes open the day decisively higher, the dollar could have a tough time finding demand in the second half of the day and allow GBP/USD to regain its traction. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.1700 amid softer USD, upside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways price move for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains confined in a range around the 1.1700 mark through the early European session. A subdued US dollar demand offers some support to spot prices, though a combination of factors seems to cap the upside.
In fact, the USD languishes below a 20-year high touched the previous day amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Adding to this, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermines the safe-haven buck and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should help limit any deeper USD losses. Read more...
GBP/USD remains heavy and on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410 – BBH
GBP/USD traded at a new low for this move on Monday near 1.1650 but has rebounded to trade just above 1.17. Economists at BBH expect the pair to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410.
“Cable remains heavy and on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410.”
“We’ve been pointing out for a while that the notion of a Truss-led UK government is concerning. The main planks of her platform are 1) large-scale tax cuts, 2) BoE mandate review, and 3) hard Brexit. None of these can be seen as positive for sterling and gilts and so along with likely recession in Q4, the reasons to be underweight UK assets are piling up.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1995
|Daily SMA50
|1.2039
|Daily SMA100
|1.2292
|Daily SMA200
|1.2826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1717
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
