GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.1750 to extend rebound

After having touched its weakest level since March 2020 at 1.1647, GBP/USD recovered modestly and closed the day in negative territory slightly above 1.1700. With risk flows starting to dominate the market action early Tuesday, the pair has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.1750.

The UK's FTSE 100 Index, however, erased a portion of the gains it registered after the opening bell and made it difficult for GBP/USD to continue to stretch higher. Nevertheless, US stock index futures are up between 0.6% and 1.1% on the day. In case Wall Street's main indexes open the day decisively higher, the dollar could have a tough time finding demand in the second half of the day and allow GBP/USD to regain its traction.

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.1700 amid softer USD, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways price move for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains confined in a range around the 1.1700 mark through the early European session. A subdued US dollar demand offers some support to spot prices, though a combination of factors seems to cap the upside.

In fact, the USD languishes below a 20-year high touched the previous day amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Adding to this, a goodish recovery in the equity markets undermines the safe-haven buck and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed should help limit any deeper USD losses.

GBP/USD remains heavy and on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410 – BBH

GBP/USD traded at a new low for this move on Monday near 1.1650 but has rebounded to trade just above 1.17. Economists at BBH expect the pair to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410.

“Cable remains heavy and on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410.”

"Cable remains heavy and on track to test the March 2020 low near 1.1410."

"We've been pointing out for a while that the notion of a Truss-led UK government is concerning. The main planks of her platform are 1) large-scale tax cuts, 2) BoE mandate review, and 3) hard Brexit. None of these can be seen as positive for sterling and gilts and so along with likely recession in Q4, the reasons to be underweight UK assets are piling up."