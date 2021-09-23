Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady after hawkish BOE decision

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Defending critical daily support line ahead of BOE
GBP/USD is bouncing off pivotal support just above the 1.3600 level, as the US dollar keeps shedding ground amid an improvement in the risk sentiment.
The bulls are attempting the last dance amid expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) may hint at a potential taper timing, especially after the Fed’s hawkish stance and rising UK inflation expectations. Strengthening the UK labor market also backs the case for the BOE to signal monetary policy normalization. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady after hawkish BOE decision
The Swiss franc held steady against the US dollar and the euro after the latest interest rate decision by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The bank stuck with its ultra-low interest rates and signalled no intention to change track. It left interest rates at -0.75% even as the country’s home prices continued to rise. At the same time, the central bank pledged to intervene in the market if the Swiss franc got stronger. The country finds itself in a sweet spot considering that the economy is recovering at a faster speed while inflation is below 1%. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps to three-day tops, retakes 1.3700 mark post-BoE
The GBP/USD pair shot to three-day tops after the Bank of England announced its policy decision, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3900 mark.
The pair managed to find decent support just ahead of the 1.3600 round figure and witnessed an aggressive short-covering move on Thursday amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. In fact, the key USD Index has now erased the previous day's post-FOMC gains to one-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a strong lift to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|1.3622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3774
|Daily SMA50
|1.3792
|Daily SMA100
|1.3905
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3689
|Previous Daily Low
|1.361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3751
