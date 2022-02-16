Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds steady above mid-1.3500s

GBP/USD outlook: Higher than expected UK inflation lifts sterling

Cable ticked higher after UK inflation beat forecast in January and hits the highest in thirty years.

Further rise in consumer prices underpins expectations of more BoE rate hikes, with strong bets for the third consecutive hike in March.

Near-term action remains bullishly aligned above pivotal 1.3500 support zone, where 100DMA keeps the downside protected for two weeks, but bulls need close above cracked daily Tenkan-sen (1.3564) to generate further bullish signal for extension towards next key barriers at 1.3600 (Fibo 61.8% 1.3748/1.3357) and 1.3643 (Feb 10 spike high/near-term range top). Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady above mid-1.3500s, weekly high ahead of US data/FOMC minutes

The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intrada ascent through the mid-European session and climbed to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.3575 region in the last hour.

The pair built on the overnight bounce from the two-week low, around 1.3485 region, and gained traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. Receding Russia-Ukraine tensions continued undermining the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD to target 1.3600 in case risk flows dominate the markets

GBP/USD has managed to edge higher early Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports, the pound needs sentiment boost to extend the rebound.

“The risk perception is likely to remain the primary market driver. GBP/USD could lose its traction if market participants start to seek refuge.”

“On the upside, 1.3600 (psychological level) aligns as the next target before 1.3620 (static level).” Read more...