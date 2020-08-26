GBP/USD: Brexit off headlines amid rumours of Johnson stepping down, pound moves up

GBP/USD has been edging up as Brexit fears fade. Meanwhile, Downing Street rejects rumors that PM Johnson will be stepping down in six months. The main driver is Fed speculation, yet politics and the virus remain of high interest as well, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam informs.

Key quotes: "Speculation is whirling about the political future of PM Boris Johnson. According to a column in The Times, the father in law of Johnson's special adviser Dominic Cumming said that the PM is struggling with the effects of coronavirus and may step down within six months." Read more...

GBP/USD: Shrinking odds for a drop to 1.2980 – UOB

Cable's potential decline to the 1.2980 region looks to have been losing momentum as of late, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes: 24-hour view: "Our expectation for GBP to ‘drift lower to 1.3025' was incorrect as it rebounded to a high of 1.3169 (low has been 1.3059). Upward momentum has picked up, albeit not by much and there is room for GBP to edge higher from here. That said, the prospect for a break of the strong resistance at 1.3200 is not high. Support is at 1.3120 followed by 1.3085." Read more...

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3100 despite UK's efforts to fast-track COVID-19 trials

GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday low of 1.3132, currently at 1.3138, following its pullback from 1.3158 before Wednesday's London open. In doing so, the Cable fails to extend the previous day's recovery moves, the exception in the last four days, amid the US dollar pullback. With the market's cautious move ahead of the key events on Thursday and Friday weighing on the pair, news suggesting the UK government's push for the coronavirus (COVID-19) trials seems mostly ignored.

Following the US push to find the pandemic's cure, either via rushing for vaccine deals or authorizing plasma usage for treatment, the British policymakers also lose strings for UK drugmaker. "British drugmaker AstraZeneca has begun testing an antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus," said Reuters. Read more...