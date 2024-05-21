Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds positive ground around 1.2710

GBP/USD extends its upside above 1.2700, investors await fresh catalysts
The GBP/USD pair extends the rally near 1.2710 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. Investors await fresh catalysts, with different Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers set to speak later in the day. On Wednesday, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and FOMC Minutes will be closely watched.
The Greenback trades steady on Tuesday amid the absence of top-tier economic data releases from the US and the UK. The Fed officials remain cautious about the timing of its easing cycle and emphasize the need to hold rates higher for longer to gain confidence that inflation is on course toward the target. The upcoming FOMC minutes on Wednesday will take center stage as they might offer some clues about the future interest rate path. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pushes above 1.2700 as bulls remain in charge
The Pound Sterling begins the week solidly against the US Dollar, registering modest gains of 0.04% after hitting a daily low of 1.2681. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2703.
Last week, the GBP/USD edged toward the current exchange rate, clearing stir resistance levels like the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs), which opened the door for further gains. Although momentum backs buyers, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), downside risks remain. Read more...
