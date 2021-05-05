Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds onto latest recovery as bulls attack 50-SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit-related litters undermine demand for the pound

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3838 within London trading hours amid persistent tensions between the UK and France over fisheries rights. The French government rejected Britain’s latest regulation for fishing in its waters near the Channel Islands. French fishermen have complained that they are being prevented from operating in British waters because of difficulties in obtaining licenses, a Brexit-related issue that has escalated in the last few weeks.

