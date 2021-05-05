Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds onto latest recovery as bulls attack 50-SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases upside break of immediate triangle around 1.3900

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3895, up 0.05% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps recent recovery moves to challenge the immediate upside hurdle, namely 50-SMA and short-term triangle resistance.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit-related litters undermine demand for the pound

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3838 within London trading hours amid persistent tensions between the UK and France over fisheries rights. The French government rejected Britain’s latest regulation for fishing in its waters near the Channel Islands.  French fishermen have complained that they are being prevented from operating in British waters because of difficulties in obtaining licenses, a Brexit-related issue that has escalated in the last few weeks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

