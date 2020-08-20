Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds on to higher ground despite dollar’s strength

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Regains 1.3100 as 10-day SMA probes break of monthly trend line

GBP/USD remains mildly bid while extending recoveries from 1.3095 to 1.3110 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The Cable’s recent recovery takes clues from 10-day SMA following the previous day’s pullback from the yearly high.

While RSI recedes from overbought conditions and suggests no major challenges to the latest pullback, the pair’s sustained trading below an ascending trend line from July 22 keeps the bears hopeful. Further strengthening the case for the quote’s downside is the bumpy road beyond 1.3200.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound holds on to higher ground despite dollar’s strength

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3266, its year high before retreating, in spite of encouraging UK data. According to the official release, the UK CPI arrived at 0.4% MoM, better than the -0.1% expected. The annual reading surged to 1.0% while the core figure hit 1.8% in the twelve months to July, beating the 1.3% expected. The dollar’s comeback exacerbated by the FOMC Minutes resulted in the pair falling to 1.3097.

