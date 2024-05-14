Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds its position around the major level of 1.2550

GBP/USD clings to near 1.2550 ahead of Unemployment Rate

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday following the improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling (GBP) received support from higher-than-anticipated UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Friday. The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in Q1, surpassing expectations and signaling the end of the country's brief recession. This robust economic rebound represents the strongest growth seen in over two years.

Market participants are now turning their attention to employment data expected later in the day. There are anticipations of an increase in the number of individuals claiming jobless benefits in April, as indicated by the UK Claimant Count Change. Additionally, the ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) is expected to show a rise in the number of unemployed workers in the UK. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates its gains above 1.2550 ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains near 1.2560 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The weaker US Dollar (USD) amidst the generalized better tone in the appetite for risk-related assets provides some support to the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the UK employment market, the speech by the BoE's Pill, and US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Tuesday.

Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized the need to hold rates higher for longer as inflation remains elevated. Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson on Monday became the latest central bank official to call for holding interest rates at current levels until inflation shows more signs of easing. Jefferson said that he will continue to look for additional evidence that inflation is going to return to the 2% target. Read more...