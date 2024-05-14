Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds its position around the major level of 1.2550

GBP/USD clings to near 1.2550 ahead of Unemployment Rate
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday following the improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling (GBP) received support from higher-than-anticipated UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Friday. The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in Q1, surpassing expectations and signaling the end of the country's brief recession. This robust economic rebound represents the strongest growth seen in over two years.
Market participants are now turning their attention to employment data expected later in the day. There are anticipations of an increase in the number of individuals claiming jobless benefits in April, as indicated by the UK Claimant Count Change. Additionally, the ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) is expected to show a rise in the number of unemployed workers in the UK. Read more...
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains near 1.2560 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The weaker US Dollar (USD) amidst the generalized better tone in the appetite for risk-related assets provides some support to the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the UK employment market, the speech by the BoE's Pill, and US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Tuesday.
Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized the need to hold rates higher for longer as inflation remains elevated. Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson on Monday became the latest central bank official to call for holding interest rates at current levels until inflation shows more signs of easing. Jefferson said that he will continue to look for additional evidence that inflation is going to return to the 2% target. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2597
|Daily SMA100
|1.2636
|Daily SMA200
|1.2542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2569
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
