Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control, remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's heavy losses amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The already stronger global risk sentiment got an additional boost after the US House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans from $600 to $2,000. The upbeat market mood, in turn, undermined the greenback's safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major.

The uptick seemed rather unaffected by concerns about the exclusion of the crucial services sector in Brexit agreement. In the latest Brexit-related development, EU member states formally approved the post-Brexit trade deal on Tuesday – just days ahead of the end of the transition period on December 31. Bulls even shrugged off worries about a sharp rise in new cases infected by a mutant coronavirus in the UK. Investors also looked past a Senate delay to increase COVID-19 relief payments to $2000. Read more...

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500, eyes UK Parliament vote on Brexit deal, virus woes

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3552, up 0.42% intraday, while heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable recently benefited from the US dollar weakness amid hopes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and a fresh case of the covid variant in Colorado. Also favoring the bulls could be the hopes that the Brexit deal will have smooth sailing through the UK Parliament where it will be voted today. Though, virus woes at home keep Cable buyers cautious.

Earlier in Asia, Reuters came out with the excerpts of PM Boris Johnson’s speech, released by his office wherein the national leader highlights the nation’s trade freedom but pays a little heed to the service sector that didn’t gain any major positives in the Brexit deal. As the UK policymakers are up for voting on the key deal, recently agreed with the European Union, the opposition has already shown its support and hence proved positive for the GBP/USD. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, 1.3600 mark back in sight

The USD selling remained unabated through the first half of the European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly tops, around the 1.3575-80 region in the last hour.

The pair added to the previous day's goodish positive move and continued scaling higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar and assisted the GBP/USD to reverse Monday's corrective slide. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3593
Today Daily Change 0.0096
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 1.3497
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3429
Daily SMA50 1.3274
Daily SMA100 1.3143
Daily SMA200 1.283
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3523
Previous Daily Low 1.3438
Previous Weekly High 1.362
Previous Weekly Low 1.3188
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.349
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3449
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3402
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3365
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3534
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.357
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3618

 

