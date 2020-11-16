Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3200 amid US dollar weakness, Brexit woes

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris reins in the bulls with tough Brexit stance, a buy opportunity?

"Confident we will prosper without EU trade deal" – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shown that he can move markets even when he is in isolation, sending the pound down. Johnson is confined after being in close contact with an MP who later tested positive for the virus. The PM is feeling well and even upbeat, as his feisty statement shows.

Brexit talks are reaching yet another crunch moment, as negotiators are trying to strike a deal before Thursday's EU leaders videoconference. Both sides remain at odds over fisheries, governance, and a level playing field I rule related to state aid. Read more...

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3200 amid US dollar weakness, Brexit woes

GBP/USD looks to extend its bullish momentum above 1.3200 into European trading this Monday, helped by the upbeat market mood-led additional weakness in the US dollar across its main competitors.

The haven demand for the US dollar got almost killed, as euphoria on the coronavirus vaccine progress, solid Chinese factory output and Japanese economic rebound lifted Asian equities to record highs. The risk-on mood partly offset concerns over virus cases and restrictions in the US, rendering dollar-negative. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3184 Today Daily Change -0.0010 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1.3194 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3063 Daily SMA50 1.2968 Daily SMA100 1.294 Daily SMA200 1.2712 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3195 Previous Daily Low 1.3109 Previous Weekly High 1.3314 Previous Weekly Low 1.3107 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3162 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3142 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3138 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3081 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3052 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3223 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3252 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3309

GBP/USD weekly technical and trading outlook: Cable through a roller-coaster week

GBP/USD - 1.3198... Cable went through a roller-coaster week. Price met renewed buying at 1.3119 Mon n extended recent erratic rise to a 2-month peak of 1.3313 but only to tumble to 1.3107 on downbeat UK GDP data n Brexit woes.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following almost free fall in global stocks, sterling strg rebound to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness suggests low has been made. Although price later rallied to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep, subsequent sharp decline to 1.2763 n weakness to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market con- cerns of a hard Brexit confirms top is made. Having said that, as cable has risen after early fall fm Oct's 1.3177 high to 1.2854 early Nov, suggesting pull back has ended n gain to 1.3320/30 would be seen, abv, 1.3482 later. Read more...