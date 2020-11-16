Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3200 amid US dollar weakness, Brexit woes

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris reins in the bulls with tough Brexit stance, a buy opportunity?
"Confident we will prosper without EU trade deal" – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shown that he can move markets even when he is in isolation, sending the pound down. Johnson is confined after being in close contact with an MP who later tested positive for the virus. The PM is feeling well and even upbeat, as his feisty statement shows.
Brexit talks are reaching yet another crunch moment, as negotiators are trying to strike a deal before Thursday's EU leaders videoconference. Both sides remain at odds over fisheries, governance, and a level playing field I rule related to state aid. Read more...
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3200 amid US dollar weakness, Brexit woes
GBP/USD looks to extend its bullish momentum above 1.3200 into European trading this Monday, helped by the upbeat market mood-led additional weakness in the US dollar across its main competitors.
The haven demand for the US dollar got almost killed, as euphoria on the coronavirus vaccine progress, solid Chinese factory output and Japanese economic rebound lifted Asian equities to record highs. The risk-on mood partly offset concerns over virus cases and restrictions in the US, rendering dollar-negative. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3184
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3063
|Daily SMA50
|1.2968
|Daily SMA100
|1.294
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3309
GBP/USD weekly technical and trading outlook: Cable through a roller-coaster week
GBP/USD - 1.3198... Cable went through a roller-coaster week. Price met renewed buying at 1.3119 Mon n extended recent erratic rise to a 2-month peak of 1.3313 but only to tumble to 1.3107 on downbeat UK GDP data n Brexit woes.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following almost free fall in global stocks, sterling strg rebound to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness suggests low has been made. Although price later rallied to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep, subsequent sharp decline to 1.2763 n weakness to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market con- cerns of a hard Brexit confirms top is made. Having said that, as cable has risen after early fall fm Oct's 1.3177 high to 1.2854 early Nov, suggesting pull back has ended n gain to 1.3320/30 would be seen, abv, 1.3482 later. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
