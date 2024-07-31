Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds firm around 1.2840 ahead of Fed’s decision

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds firm around 1.2840 ahead of Fed’s decision
Pound Sterling declines ahead of Fed, BoE decisions outcome
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds ground near 1.2850; next barrier at the upper boundary
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed set to keep policy steady, markets look for clues on future easing strategy – LIVE
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy settings after the July meeting. Investors will scrutinize the policy statement for fresh clues on the easing strategy that is anticipated to start in September.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0850 as USD weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Disappointing private sector employment data from the US weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair push higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
USD/JPY drops to multi-month lows below 150.00 after BoJ hike
USD/JPY stays under constant selling pressure and trades at its weakest level in over four months below 150.00. The Bank of Japan's unexpected rate hike and the renewed USD weakness ahead of the Fed's policy announcements forces the pair to extend its slide.
Gold rises to weekly high above $2,420
Gold builds on Tuesday's gains and trades in positive territory above $2,420 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield falls toward 4.1% ahead of the Fed policy decisions, fuelling XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin lags as Ethereum and XRP rally, Solana, Dogecoin and BNB trend among traders
Bitcoin trades sideways under $67,000 early on Wednesday, as BlackRock BTC ETF inflows are shadowed by Ether. Ethereum gears to test $3,500 resistance, extends gains by nearly 2%.