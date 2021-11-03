Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 mark post-UK PMI

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar valuation to drive the action as Fed takes center stage

GBP/USD has extended its slide and closed the third straight day in negative territory on Tuesday as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's up-and-coming policy announcements. The modest dollar strength on Wednesday is forcing the pair to remain on the back foot near the multi-week lows it set at 1.3605.

The Fed is set to start reducing its asset purchases following its two-day meeting. The market expectation points to a $15 billion taper per month that would deplete the $120 billion quantitative easing package in eight months. Read more...

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 mark post-UK PMI, awaits FOMC decision

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near-daily tops, around the 1.3625-30 region.

The pair managed to defend the 1.3600 round-figure mark and staged a modest recovery from three-week lows on Wednesday, snapping three successive days of the losing streak. Expectations for an imminent Bank of England interest rate hike move by the end of this year turned out to be a key factor that extended some support to the British pound. Apart from this, a subdued US dollar demand provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. Read more...

GBP/USD: Conflicting signals warrant caution before positioning for a recovery – Commerzbank

GBP/USD extended its slide on Tuesday and fell to its lowest level in two weeks at 1.3605. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expect the cable to recover after this correction lower but, for the moment, remains on the sidelines.

“GBP/USD continues to slide lower having recently failed at the 200-day ma at 1.3851, but it is possible that this was just an a-b-c correction lower and the market will recover, however conflicting signals keep us to the sidelines.” Read more...