Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holds a bearish short-term bias, eyes last week lows

GBP/USD hovering around 1.3740, unable to profit from DXY slide
The GBP/USD pair is flat on Thursday, hovering around 1.3740. The pair peaked at 1.3782 during the European session and then bottomed at 1.3717, the lowest level since March 31. The pound was able to defend the 1.3725 area while at the same time unable to benefit from a weaker US dollar.
A break of GBP/USD under 1.3700 would deteriorate the pound's short-term technical outlook, exposing the March low at 1.3670. The bias at the moment favors the downside, but the pair is showing enough strength to hold for now. A recovery back above 1.3815 would be a positive for the bulls, suggesting a test of 1.3850.
GBP/USD analysis: Breaks pattern
GBP/USD
On Wednesday, the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages was enough for the rate to decline and break the channel up pattern. Moreover, the weekly S1 simple pivot point was ignored during the decline.
In the meantime, it was spotted that the 1.3720/1.3725 zone was providing the currency exchange rate with support. The GBP/USD could trade above this zone until it is approached by the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains above 1.1900 post-Powell
EUR/USD trades at fresh two-week highs around 1.1920. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the pound is incapable of taking advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD at highest in over a month amid dovish Powell comments
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices hit their highest levels in over a month of just north of the 18 March $1755 high in recent trade and continue to hold in the upper-$1750s.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.