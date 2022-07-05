Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding up and testing the commitments of the bears

Downing Street: Vice-chair of UK Conservative Party resigns, calls for Boris Johnson to stand down
More news out of Downing Street, the vice-chair of the UK Conservative Party, Bim Afolami, has resigned and calls for Boris Johnson to stand down.
This follows a series of earlier key resignations from UK Tories as follows:
- UK Parliamentary Private Secretary Saqib Bhatti resigns.
- UK Parliamentary Private Secretary to Secretary of State for N. Ireland Jonathan Gullis resigns.
- UK political Tory resignations at Downing Street are dropping like bombs
In forex, however, the pound is holding up and testing the commitments of the bears into a critical area on the charts. Read more...
GBP/USD hits lowest since March 2020 under 1.1900 amid risk aversion
Risk aversion continues to weigh on GBP/USD. The pair fell further, reaching at 1.1897, the lowest level since March 2020. It remains under pressure around 1.1900, unable to find support as markets tumble. Fears about a global recession and a worsening growth outlook in the UK continue to drive the pound lower, in line with many analysts’ forecasts. At the same time, it boosts the demand for the greenback. The DXY is trading at the highest level since 2002, at 106.70, up 1.46% for the day. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.2000 comes under threat amid renewed dollar strength
With the dollar regaining its strength following the long weekend in the US, GBP/USD has turned south during the European trading hours on Tuesday. In case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets, the pair could test 1.2000. Read more...
