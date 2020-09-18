Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding on to the positive ground

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look for entries only beyond 1.3030

GBP/USD stays sluggish around 1.2975 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable fails to extend the previous day’s bounce off 1.2864 near the key upside hurdles. Among them, a falling trend line from September 10, at 1.2997 now, nears the 1.3000 psychological magnet to challenge the buyers at first. Following that, a joint of 100-bar and 200-bar EMAs around 1.3030 becomes the key to watch.

With the MACD flashing bullish signals, the GBP/USD prices are likely to keep the upside momentum but will wait for a clear break above 1.3030 to challenge 1.3060 and September 04 low near 1.3175.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes overshadowed a dovish BOE

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day with modest losses around 1.2960, although up from a daily low of 1.2864. The Pound got an unexpected boost from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said that she believes a trade deal with the UK was still possible despite the “distraction” caused by Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill, which helped the pair hit a daily high of 1.2998.

