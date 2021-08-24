Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level

GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US fully approved the Pfizer vaccine. Optimism about Fed tapering will likely outweigh covid concerns and push the pair higher . Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing momentum has turned to the upside. Climbing out of the hole – GBP/USD has already pared a whopping 150 pips off the lows and more may be in store. The main driver is the dollar, which is suffering from an outflow as investors are becoming more cheerful about two covid developments. Read more...

Cable flat for the day remains sideways, limited by 1.3750. US dollar still weak across the board on risk appetite , DXY slides 0.10%. Market participants ignored US data, focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech . The GBP/USD gained momentum during the American session and rose to test daily highs slightly below 1.3750 and again it failed and pulled back toward 1.3700. The pair is hovering around 1.3710/15, flat for the day, holding onto Monday’s gains. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730 . The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering. The absence of UK data exacerbated range trading around GBP/USD, with the pair driven by the market’s sentiment. Read more...

