Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding on to gains near the 1.2600 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-day EMA lures the bulls beyond 1.2550

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2565 amid the initial hours of Tokyo trading on Wednesday. The pair crossed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month moves the previous day. However, 200-day EMA stopped bulls around a multi-day top.

Considering the Cable’s ability to stay beyond the key Fibonacci retracement, buyers are again attacking the 200-day EMA level of 1.2590. Though, the pair’s additional rise needs to gain validation by crossing the 1.2600 threshold. In doing so, the buyers may aim for June 16 high of 1.2688 as an intermediate stop before targeting June monthly peak surrounding 1.2815.

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding on to gains near the 1.2600 level

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2591 its highest in four weeks, finishing the US session in the 1.2550 area. The pound surged on the dollar’s broad weakness and despite the lack of progress in Brexit talks. The American dollar, on the other hand, remained on the back foot against most of its major rivals. The UK published Halifax House Prices, which printed at -0.1% in June, better than anticipated. In the Brexit front, UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London. News on that front could be out during the first hours of Asian trading. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the RICS Housing Price Balance for June.

