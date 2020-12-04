Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding near a fresh year high

GBP/USD drops back from yearly highs at 1.3500 amid Brexit nerves
GBP/USD has fallen back to around 1.3450 from yearly highs at 1.3500 reached earlier on during Thursday’s US session. The pair still closed Thursday FX trade with gains of over 80 pips or 0.6%.
UK sources today noted that talks did not go well today, with one senior government source saying that “at the eleventh hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation. A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding.” EU sources swiftly confirmed that talks had not gone well, although played down the claim that they were bringing new elements into discussions. Issues reportedly arose regarding the topic of level playing field, an area which reports earlier in the day had suggested solid progress had been made on.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes and covid vaccine boost pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3499, a fresh 2020 high, ignoring persistent tensions in the Brexit front. An EU diplomat reported this Thursday that issues around fisheries and a level playing field are still unsolved. UK authorities made more optimistic comments, as Ireland’s Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, said that there was a good chance the UK and the EU would secure a trade deal in the next few days. Investors are still hopeful that the UK and the EU may finally clinch a deal. Mixed Brexit-related headlines in the US afternoon put some pressure on the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
