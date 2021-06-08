Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD holding near 1.4200 despite discouraging UK news [Video]

Although GBP has broken a wedge formation to the downside, the lack of follow through selling is a concern and there is ample scope for a corrective rally . I am looking for the BC leg to form in JPY with the bias flipping to the downside. This has resulted in a bullish bias for GBPJPY with a focus on a confluence area at 156.50. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair trades lower in range, flat on a weekly basis as it returned to the 1.4160 price zone . The pound suffered a setback at the beginning of the day from market talks indicating the UK could have to delay its plan to fully reopen on June 21, amid the spread of the Indian strain, now the dominant one in the UK. In fact, the country reported that new cases are up by 91% from last week, with 6,048 new cases in the last 24 hours. Easing lockdown measures could be postponed to July 5. Read more...

GBP/USD is pressured on Tuesday, falling 0.18% at the time of writing to 1.4150 from a high of 1.4184 to a low of 1.4120 . The pound is in a phase of consolidation and flows are driven through the US dollar with the market's attention split between the reopening of the UK economy and the US Federal Reserve. Cable has been oscillating in consolidation and sideways channel within the $1.41-$1.42 range. Read more...

