Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits fresh 52-week low at 1.3080

Cable eases on Thursday following repeated rejection on approach to 1.3200 barrier, signaling that fresh bulls might be running out of steam . Initial signal of reversal on formation of Doji reversal pattern failed to get a confirmation on extension above 1.3214 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3081 bear-leg), warning that recovery was short-lived and larger bears are about to re-take full control. Read more...

Fueled by the improving market mood, GBP/USD has staged a decisive recovery toward 1.3200 early Thursday . With investors adopting a cautious stance while waiting for headlines from the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, however, the pair has lost its bullish momentum. The technical picture doesn't yet point to a bullish tilt in the near-term outlook but the British pound could gather strength in case risk flows start to dominate the markets. Read more...

The GBP/USD slipped below Wednesday’s low and printed a fresh 52-week low at 1.3082 on renewed fears of the Russia-Ukraine war as the negotiations talks ended with no material outcome on Thursday . A sense of optimism was established in the risk-sensitive assets after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy adopted a softer tone on joining NATO. The market participants have started betting over a ceasefire between the nations. However, things turned ugly when Russia demanded ‘surrender’ from Ukraine. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.