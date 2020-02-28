Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 4-month lows and bounces

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound tumbles to its lowest since October 2019 vs. US dollar

GBP/USD is dropping below the 1.2800 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading at levels not seen since October 2019.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Pound/Dollar is dropping sharply while nearing the 1.2700 figure. The currency pair remains under pressure below its main SMAs. Downside targets can be seen near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hits 4-month lows and bounces

GBP/USD is dropping below the 1.2900 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is bouncing from levels not seen since October 2019.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Pound/Dollar is recovering slightly while trading below its main SMAs. The path of least resistance is to the downside with targets near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Declined to weekly S1

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the weekly S1 at 1.2858. During Friday morning, the rate tested the Fibo 38.20% at 1.2918.

Note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages un the 1.2930 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail, and the pair could target the lower line of the medium-term channel near 1.2820. Read more...