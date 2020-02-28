Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 4-month lows and bounces

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound tumbles to its lowest since October 2019 vs. US dollar
GBP/USD is dropping below the 1.2800 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is trading at levels not seen since October 2019.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Pound/Dollar is dropping sharply while nearing the 1.2700 figure. The currency pair remains under pressure below its main SMAs. Downside targets can be seen near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hits 4-month lows and bounces
GBP/USD is dropping below the 1.2900 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is bouncing from levels not seen since October 2019.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Pound/Dollar is recovering slightly while trading below its main SMAs. The path of least resistance is to the downside with targets near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Declined to weekly S1
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the weekly S1 at 1.2858. During Friday morning, the rate tested the Fibo 38.20% at 1.2918.
Note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages un the 1.2930 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail, and the pair could target the lower line of the medium-term channel near 1.2820. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 3.5-week’s high, trades above 1.1000 figure
The pair is challenging the 1.1047 resistance. EUR/USD bull recovery from 34-month lows remains intact. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 low and bounces amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2800 after hitting a new 2020, nearing the 1.2700 figure, as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Modest recovery seen in USD during the American session keeps the bearish pressure intact.
XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz
Gold has been dropping sharply this Friday while reaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD bulls gave up as sellers took the market down sharply. The bears seem to be in charge and more down could potentially be expected.
WTI remains under pressure around $45.00
Nothing new around crude oil prices, with rising concerns on the Chinese COVID-19 and its potential impact on the economy and the demand for the commodity keeping traders’ sentiment well depressed.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.