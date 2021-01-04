Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits 32-month high

GBP/USD Outlook: Stage seems set for a move to reclaim 1.3800 mark

The British pound remained supported by the passage of post-Brexit trade deal in the UK Parliament. This, coupled with the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, allowed the GBP/USD pair to build on its bullish breakout momentum through the 1.3620-25 resistance zone. The USD Index remained depressed near multi-year lows amid the increasing likelihood of additional US financial aid package and expectations that the Fed will keep rates lower for a longer time.

Meanwhile, hopes for a strong global economy in 2021 remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment. This was seen as another factor that further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The already strong risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Thursday's better-than-expected release of US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims also did little to provide any respite to the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound hits 32-month high

GBP/USD enjoyed a sold week, gaining close to 1.0 percent. The upcoming week has five releases, with a focus on PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

The pound is enjoying some positive momentum from the Brexit deal, as the currency has climbed to its highest level since May 2018. It was a quiet Christmas week, with only one British release on the calendar. Nationwide HPI edged down from 0.9% to 0.8%. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from multi-year tops, still comfortable above mid-1.3600s

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-35 pips from the highest level since April 2018, albeit has still managed to preserve modest gains around the 1.3670-65 region.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3640 region and quickly filled a modest weekly bearish gap opening on the first trading day of 2021. The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the GBP/USD to regain positive traction. Read more...