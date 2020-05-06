Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hit by risk aversion, ignores US data

GBP/USD: The outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased [Video]

Despite a drop back in recent sessions, the outlook for Cable remains very marginally positively biased within a growing medium term range. This comes as e failure at the resistance of the range high of $1.2645 last week has begun to form support again around the mid-range pivot. A band of support around $1.2385/$1.2405 is helping to maintain Cable in the upper half of the range between $1.2160/$1.2645.

GBP/USD hits fresh weekly lows near 1.2330

The GBP/USD pair broke below 1.2355 and dropped to 1.2333 reaching the lowest since April 24. As of writing it remains near the lows amid a stronger US dollar across the board.

The greenback is gaining against most of its rivals but among majors the yen is the best performer. A 20 million loss in US private payrolls report by ADP did not weigh on the US dollar. “We expect Friday's BLS report to be worse. Neither one should drive markets terribly much as it has been accepted that April data will be universally terrible. China is purportedly entertaining the idea of dropping its annual growth target. We see a host of implications from this”, mentioned TD Securities analysts.

