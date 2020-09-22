Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hit by coronavirus second wave

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears can ignore pullback beyond 1.2800

GBP/USD bounces off an intraday low of 1.2803 to 1.2817 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable traders trim the previous day’s losses. However, bearish MACD pushes the buyer to take entries only on the break of a descending trend line from September 01, currently around 1.2930.

It should also be noted that a confluence of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside and 50-day SMA around 1.3010/15 will challenge the bulls afterward.

GBP/USD Forecast: Coronavirus second wave hits Sterling

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2778, approaching its September low of 1.2762. Sterling was hit by comments from the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty,  who said that if the current trend in rising cases continues, the UK could expect to see almost 50,000 new cases per day in mid-October. As a result, PM Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a national two-week lockdown, to stop the outbreak. Worth noting that the UK has already announced new restrictions in north-east England which came in force last week.

