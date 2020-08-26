Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD higher in range, still lacking clear directional strength

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves from 21-day EMA
GBP/USD struggles to keep the previous day’s upside momentum while easing to 1.3145 during early Wednesday. The Cable bounced off 21-day EMA on Tuesday but couldn’t cross 1.3200 mark comprising March month top. Even so, an ascending trend line from June 30, at 1.3013, follows the 21-day EMA level of 1.3050 to question the quote’s short-term downside amid strong RSI conditions.
Also acting as additional support will be the 1.3000 round-figures and the monthly low around 1.2980. On the contrary, an upside break of 1.3200 will challenge the monthly high, also the yearly top, near 1.3270 and December 31, 2020 peak surrounding 1.3285.
GBP/USD Forecast: Higher in range, still lacking clear directional strength
The GBP/USD pair is up in range this Tuesday, holding on to some intraday gains despite disappointing UK data and a sour market mood in the last trading session of the day. The pair reached an intraday high of 1.3170 on the back of the market’s optimism. Investors ignored the August CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales, which contracted to -6% from 8% in the previous month. The Pound is unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks, with little over a month to reach a deal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of US data, Powell's speech
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, but off the highs. The US dollar is rising as investors pare bets that Fed Chair Powell would announce another boost to monetary stimulus. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after consumer confidence disappointed.
GBP/USD edges lower amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1915 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Risk appetite fades, dollar recovers, amid fears of the Fed, ahead of data
The dollar is rising and stocks are edging lower after the reverse moves on Tuesday as tension mounts ahead of Fed Powell's speech. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed after weak consumer confidence and hopes for a vaccine remain high.
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up, eyes EIA data
WTI battles $43.50 during post-API run-up. The energy benchmark surged to the highest in three weeks, flashing the biggest gains in two months, the previous day. API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks dropped below -4.264M prior to -4.524M during the week ended on August 21.