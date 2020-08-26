Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD higher in range, still lacking clear directional strength

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves from 21-day EMA

GBP/USD struggles to keep the previous day’s upside momentum while easing to 1.3145 during early Wednesday. The Cable bounced off 21-day EMA on Tuesday but couldn’t cross 1.3200 mark comprising March month top. Even so, an ascending trend line from June 30, at 1.3013, follows the 21-day EMA level of 1.3050 to question the quote’s short-term downside amid strong RSI conditions.

Also acting as additional support will be the 1.3000 round-figures and the monthly low around 1.2980. On the contrary, an upside break of 1.3200 will challenge the monthly high, also the yearly top, near 1.3270 and December 31, 2020 peak surrounding 1.3285.

GBP/USD Forecast: Higher in range, still lacking clear directional strength

The GBP/USD pair is up in range this Tuesday, holding on to some intraday gains despite disappointing UK data and a sour market mood in the last trading session of the day. The pair reached an intraday high of 1.3170 on the back of the market’s optimism. Investors ignored the August CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales, which contracted to -6% from 8% in the previous month. The Pound is unaffected by the lack of progress in Brexit talks, with little over a month to reach a deal.

