Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD high inflation and growing expectations [Video]

GBP/USD aims for a bullish breakout [Video]

GBPUSD was stubbornly pushing for a close above the 1.2280 bar during Tuesday’s early European trading hours despite six consecutive failed attempts.

From a technical perspective, the short-term bias remains skewed to the upside as the RSI and the MACD are clearly fluctuating within the bullish area. Yet, the former is maintaining a sideways trajectory, suggesting that some caution is warranted. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: High inflation and growing expectations for further rate hikes keep pound supported

Cable edged lower in European trading on Tuesday, after attempts at pivotal barrier at 1.2343 (Mar 23 high) stalled just under the target but keeps overall firm bullish stance.

The latest inflation data and comments from BOE Governor Bailey fuel expectations for further rate hikes, which underpins the pound.

Governor Bailey highlighted that fighting inflation remains the key job for BOE policymakers and recent rising worries about the health of global banking system should not obstruct their primary task. Read more...

GBP/USD: Balancing between its yearly high, and its support level

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around the rate of $1.2318 with an upward direction towards the year’s high which is located at around $1.24. Today, we could expect it to test the resistance level at around $1.2340 and if it is able to pass it, then we should expect it to rise towards the level of $1.24. If it is not able to pass it, then it should retreat towards its support level at around $1.2270. Read more...