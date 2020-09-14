Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the strong intraday rally

GBP/USD jumps to two-day tops, eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2900 mark

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2900 round-figure mark.

The pair witnessed some short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish slide to seven-week lows touched on Friday. Growing opposition to the UK’s so-called Internal Market Bill turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the British pound.

Cable has lost its bullish outlook

Thursday’s decisive decline was the latest in a line of deteriorating chart factors for Cable. Having broken 1.2980/1.3000 the market has rapidly retreated to the next key band of support between 1.2650/1.2810. Cable has lost its bullish outlook and is now in a medium term neutral zone. If support at 1.2650 is broken then a much deeper move lower can be expected. The bulls need to be careful as the near term drive lower may have stalled in the last couple of sessions but there is nothing that suggests renewed buying pressure around here.

