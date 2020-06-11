Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD heads lower but can it last this time

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Doji on 4-hour chart keep sellers hopeful above 1.2700

GBP/USD prints mild losses of around 0.20% while declining to 1.2727, intraday low of 1.2708, amid the Asian session on Thursday. The Cable pair surged to the fresh high since March 12 after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Though, the quote failed to stay positive near multi-day top amid overbought RSI conditions.

Considering the quotes weakness past-Doji candlestick formation at the three-month top, coupled with the RSI line’s move, the sellers are likely waiting for an entry. In doing so, a downside break of the one-week-old support line, currently near 1.2675 now, becomes necessary.

GBP/USD heads lower but can it last this time

If you have been looking to short trade GBP/USD it has been hard to find an entry as the market has been pushing higher day after day relentlessly. On this chart, I have highlighted the divergence on the chart but there have been many occasions that a divergence has turned up but the market still continued with its uptrend.

The market has just pushed through the 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and now the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) is set in its sights. There are some other bearish indications on the chart as the Relative Strength Index has moved below the 50 line. The MACD histogram has also turned red and the signal lines are breaking below the mid-level too.

